Ramsey Nouah and AY, who featured in the film, joined at least 15 Nollywood stars to attend ‘The Millions’ premiere in Lagos, Nigeria.

The Nollywood movie stars, who attended the premiere were joined by dignitaries from different sectors for the premiere.

Other celebrities at the premiere include Shirley Ann, Nancy Isime, Ernest Obi, Anthony Monjaro, Judith Audu, Ali Nuhu, Tchidi Chikere and a host of others.

According to the film producer, Chika Lann, advance screenings for 'The Millions' will be taking place at Viva Cinemas and Cartage Cinemas from Wednesday, August 28.

'The Millions' also features Anthony Monjaro, Toyin Abraham, Chika Lann, and Ali Nuhu.

'The Millions,' is a grit-comedy that tells the story of five guys brought together to carry out the biggest heist in Nigeria and all the intrigues that followed the robbery process.

Written by Tunde Apalowo and produced by Chika Lann, the film was shot by Toka McBaror.