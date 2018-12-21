The year 2018 has seen quite a number of outstanding, good and average film productions.

The movie of the year for most lists is arrived at after several considerations and parameters.

For the 2018 movie of the year, Kemi Adetiba's 'King Of Boys' emerged the top choice.

With a strong story, nice acting, and an overall beautifully coordinated scenes, the director’s second feature movie is one which entertained and impressed us this year.

Ranking sixth of the most searched movies on Google in Nigeria in 2018, ‘King Of Boys’ has also remained viewers favourite staying on the number one spot for seven weeks straight since it made its way into the cinemas.

According to FilmOne distribution, ‘King of Boys’ made over N200 million while retaining the number one spot in box office for seven weeks consecutively.

The film distribution company also claimed that the movie broke the records of ‘Wedding Party 1’ shot by Kemi Adetiba and 'Black Panther' in Nigerian cinemas.

King of Boys became the first Nigerian thriller to surpass the feat of comedy movies, which are flooding the cinema halls across Nigeria.

The movie also has a slant of women empowerment to it. The lead character is a strong and fearless woman and amazingly, the film was made by a woman.

In an Industry where women can easily be boxed into a place where only a certain type of film is made, Kemi Adetiba has raised the bar with every inch of hard work to become the woman that made a film that gives voice to women in politics as well as women in the world at large.

Here is why ‘King Of Boys’ emerged Movie of the year.

The Plot

'King of Boys' follows the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a checkered past and a promising political future. She is a pillar of society — loved by many, feared by most, and truly known by a select few. As her political ambitions see her outgrowing the underworld connections responsible for her considerable wealth, she's drawn into a power struggle that threatens everything she holds dear. To come out of this on top, she will need every ounce of the cunning, ruthlessness, and strategy that took her to the top, as well as the loyalty of those closest to her.

‘King Of Boys’ has a simple but yet catchy plot. Kemi Adetiba smartly weaves the political thriller to emerge the Movie of the year.

The movie tells all about the life and times of Alhaja Eniola Salami aptly played by Nollywood veteran, Sola Sobowale.

The movie depicts her as a woman of absolute power and control of the underworld.

Salami’s past, however, hinders her ambition with an underworld boss, Makanaki played by award-winning rapper Reminisce.

Makanaki makes life more difficult and spoils for war as he makes a play for Salami's crown.

The political thriller ambitiously attempted to take on the cesspit that is Nigerian politics.

The Cast

‘King Of Boys’ features Sola Sobowale, Reminisce, Toni Tones, Adesua Etomi, Illbliss, Demola Adedoyin, Jide Kosoko, Osas Ighodaro, Paul Sambo, Akin Lewis and Sharon Ooja

Accustomed with a high-octane energy, Sola Sobowale delivers the role of Alhaja Eniola Salami with trademark bullish force. The fantastic actress breathes life into the cold-hearted character of Eniola Salami while clearly showing that the world of crime is not for the meek-hearted.

Sobowale’s ability to marry her character as a cold-hearted and powerful woman wrestling with political godfathers and killers and being a caring mother is worth commendation.

Also noticeable is Toni Tones, who plays a younger role of Eniola Salami. Toni Tones would regularly not come across as an individual that will accurately interpret the character of a feisty, powerful and deadly queen of the underworld. Interestingly, her performance as the young Eniola Salami and ability to evolve into an older Eniola shows a synergy and a commendable performance.

Nollywood has struggled to find a bad boy since the days of Hanks Anuku. Well, casting directors worth their salt will most likely give Reminisce a shot after watching ‘King Of Boys’.

Delivering the role of Makanaki would remain one of the highlights of Reminisce acting career should he decide to feature in more Nollywood movies. The rapper delivers a spine-tingling and authentic performance. If Alhaja Salami is evil then Makanaki is pure darkness.

Also bringing their A-game to fore are Jide Kosoko, who plays Eniola Salami’s husband, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who plays the gentle looking but dangerous daughter of the Salamis.

Akin Lewis, Paul Sambo, Sharon Ooja, Osas Ighodalo and other members of cast should be lauded for not dropping the ball all through the spellbinding three hours movie.

Production

Employing two of the best cinematographers in Nollywood was without doubt a move by Kemi Adetiba at making one of the best movie in her filmmaking career.

Idowu Adedapo, Olabode Lawal helmed the cinematography for ‘King Of Boys’ and without doubt, these two brought to fore what many movie lovers are yet to get over.

From the dark chilly scenes to the bright home of the Salamis and the den of the underworld bosses, the cinematographers brought experience to fore in making ‘King Of Boys.’

From sound to make up, set designs and visual effects, ‘King Of Boys’ was detailed and Daniel Ademinokan put the finishing touch with a brilliant editing of the movie.