Epps and Odugbemi will be enlightening and teaching cinematography and help upskill directors of photography under the Multichoice Talent Factory.

The lighting designer, who worked with Bradford Young on Oscar-winning film, ‘Selma’, is expected to share his knowledge and skills in the process of quality filmmaking.

The Masterclass, which is scheduled to be held in Lagos on August 13, will see Epps and Odugbemi spending a whole day with the director of photography and cinematographers in the film and television industry to help them take their craft to the next level.

Speaking on the one-day Masterclass, the West Africa Academy Director, Femi Odugbemi, said: “We recognize the importance of continuous improvement in visually telling our stories and Cinematography is a key pillar of that objective.”

Epps’s 30-year-old career has seen him work across major motion pictures, broadcast television, commercials, live theatre, dance, music videos, and special events. He supervised the critically acclaimed award-winning film, ‘Selma,’ featuring Oprah Winfrey, and has also worked with many renowned filmmakers, including Spike Lee.

Speaking on the upcoming Masterclass, John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria said: “MultiChoice is committed to enriching lives by improving the skills of talent in the film and television industry in Nigeria and the success of these MTF Masterclasses will over time, deliver a more professionalized, networked film and television industry across Africa and an expanded community of highly skilled professionals who are passionate about creating quality home-grown content.”

Participants of the Masterclass are expected to have a minimum of 5 years’ experience in cinematography.