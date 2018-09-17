Pulse.ng logo
Omotola Jalade, Charles Inojie win at City People awards

City People Awards 2018 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Charles Inojie and Ruth Kadiri win at movie awards ceremony

The 2018 City People Awards held over the weekend with the likes of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Charles Inojie and Ruth Kadiri going home with honours.

play Omotola Jalade Ekeinde wins Movie Icon of the year at 2018 City People Awards (Instagram/OmotolaJalade)

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Femi Adebayo and Charles Inojie are on the list of winners at this year's City People Awards which went down on Sunday night, September 16 at the Balmoral Event Center, Ikeja, Lagos.

Omotola Ekeinde who won the best actress in a drama series at the recently held AMVCA 2018 was awarded with the Movie Icon of the Year, while Charles Inojie, popular for the viral 'Them dey rush us' scene went home with the Comic Actor of the Year plaque.

Other winners on the night include Ruth Kadiri for Best Actress of the Year, Jumoke Odetola for Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba), Adeniyi Johnson for Best Supporting Actor of the Year (Yoruba)Nkechi Blessing Sunday for Most Promising Actress of the year (Yoruba), Eniola Ajao for Best Supporting Actress of the Year (Yoruba), Ope Bamgbopa for Revelation of the Year (Yoruba) and Femi Adebayo for The Most Innovative Actor of the Year.

Oyebade Adebimpe won the award for Best New Actress of the Year (Yoruba), while Seyi Edun took the Best Young Producer of the Year.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

BEST ACTRESS of the year ( YORUBA) I didn#emo#4oCZ##t make this happen on my own Thank God for the talent and for giving me direction Thank you @citypeoplemovieaward for the honour @abeyjomo How do you feel watching the little seed you sowed a few years back germinating into a beautiful gargantuan tree? I appreciate my family for being a strong backbone I appreciate all the Producers and Directors who have featured me in their movies since I started To my senior colleagues, acting alongside you has been a motivating factor to strive for excellence A huge thanks to my fans for accepting me, loving me and the accolades from you is enough motivation to push more. #jumokeodetola #childofgrace #gracetograce #movingtrain #unstoppable #Thejourneyisjustabouttobegin #prodigyandpens #proudlyaprodigy

A post shared by Jumoke Odetola (BINTA OFEGE) (@jumokeodetola) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations @i_am_shai #CityPeopleMovieAwards2018

A post shared by CelebrityNewsUpdate (@celebritynews_update) on

 

The event which was hosted by comedian Tee A also saw performances from the likes of Mr Real.

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

