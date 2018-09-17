Omotola Jalade, Charles Inojie win at City People awards

The 2018 City People Awards held over the weekend with the likes of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Charles Inojie and Ruth Kadiri going home with honours.
Omotola Ekeinde who won the best actress in a drama series at the recently held AMVCA 2018 was awarded with the Movie Icon of the Year, while Charles Inojie, popular for the viral 'Them dey rush us' scene went home with the Comic Actor of the Year plaque.
Other winners on the night include Ruth Kadiri for Best Actress of the Year, Jumoke Odetola for Best Actress of the Year (Yoruba), Adeniyi Johnson for Best Supporting Actor of the Year (Yoruba), Nkechi Blessing Sunday for Most Promising Actress of the year (Yoruba), Eniola Ajao for Best Supporting Actress of the Year (Yoruba), Ope Bamgbopa for Revelation of the Year (Yoruba) and Femi Adebayo for The Most Innovative Actor of the Year.
Oyebade Adebimpe won the award for Best New Actress of the Year (Yoruba), while Seyi Edun took the Best Young Producer of the Year.
2 Awards in 2 weeks ... #AMVCA2018 and now #CityPeopleMovieAwards2018
BEST ACTRESS of the year ( YORUBA)
The event which was hosted by comedian Tee A also saw performances from the likes of Mr Real.