ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Faith Oloruntoyin

First time on the big screen and it makes a big shake to the previous rankings.

Okey Bakassi's movie 'Bank Alert' proves to be a big player at the cinemas [Instagram/Filmhousecinemas]
Okey Bakassi's movie 'Bank Alert' proves to be a big player at the cinemas [Instagram/Filmhousecinemas]

Recommended articles

Produced by Wingonia Ikpi, with Bakassi as the executive producer, the crime comedy tells the story of a man who finds himself stuck in some financial hassles.

The new title opened over the weekend with a gross of ₦7.6 million, according to the reports released by the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) covering between November 24 and 26, 2023.

Being the first theatrical production by the comedian, the title didn't fail to grip the attention of the Nigerian audience as the gross gathered over the weekend placed it in the third position on the charts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Directed by Akay Mason the all-star cast includes Bolanle Ninalowo, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Uzor Arukwe and Tina Mba.

In a shocking turn of events Egun and Adire crashed on the charts to the sixth and seventh positions respecively.

The office horror title, Egun, produced by Ife Olujuyigbe, was previously third on the charts last week but its drop comes as a result of it only gaining ₦2.3 million over the weekend.

However, its gross comes to a total of ₦11,426,100 since its theatrical debut on November 17, after a week's postponement from the previous release date.

ADVERTISEMENT

In first place is The Marvels with a weekend gross of ₦11.7 million, and a total of ₦93.2 million, overthrowing The Hunger Games which trailed closely at second place with 11.1 million over the weekend, and a total of ₦42.8 million.

With this huge shake on the charts, we look forward to what will happen this week as highly anticipated November titles are still showing across cinemas nationwide.

See the full chart below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Nollywood actor Lateef Oladimeji bags honourary doctorate degree

Nollywood actor Lateef Oladimeji bags honourary doctorate degree

Singer 9ice receives honourary chieftaincy title in Ogun State

Singer 9ice receives honourary chieftaincy title in Ogun State

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Jada Pinkett Smith says she and Will Smith are 'staying together forever' despite separation

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Comedian Helen Paul feels small when she goes out with her lawyer husband

Adenike Odubawo's 'Ajaga' explores delicates topics around the church

Adenike Odubawo's 'Ajaga' explores delicates topics around the church

Cameroon's Sabrina takes on identity in 'Sabrigang'

Cameroon's Sabrina takes on identity in 'Sabrigang'

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is battling kidney disease, stroke

Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor is battling kidney disease, stroke

Jide Kene Achufusi is a busy man with 3 upcoming movies in December

Jide Kene Achufusi is a busy man with 3 upcoming movies in December

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steve Gukas alongside the director of A Father's Love Sebastian Ukwa [Instagram/nativefilmwx]

All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

Uche Jombo unveils the cast for her upcoming title 'A Better Man' [Instagram/uchejombo]

Uche Jombo's all-star cast set to deliver new title 'A Better Man'

Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians