Okey Bakassi's 'Bank Alert' grosses ₦7.6 million in opening weekend

Produced by Wingonia Ikpi, with Bakassi as the executive producer, the crime comedy tells the story of a man who finds himself stuck in some financial hassles.

The new title opened over the weekend with a gross of ₦7.6 million, according to the reports released by the Cinemas Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) covering between November 24 and 26, 2023.

Being the first theatrical production by the comedian, the title didn't fail to grip the attention of the Nigerian audience as the gross gathered over the weekend placed it in the third position on the charts.

Directed by Akay Mason the all-star cast includes Bolanle Ninalowo, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Uzor Arukwe and Tina Mba.

In a shocking turn of events Egun and Adire crashed on the charts to the sixth and seventh positions respecively.

The office horror title, Egun, produced by Ife Olujuyigbe, was previously third on the charts last week but its drop comes as a result of it only gaining ₦2.3 million over the weekend.

However, its gross comes to a total of ₦11,426,100 since its theatrical debut on November 17, after a week's postponement from the previous release date.

In first place is The Marvels with a weekend gross of ₦11.7 million, and a total of ₦93.2 million, overthrowing The Hunger Games which trailed closely at second place with 11.1 million over the weekend, and a total of ₦42.8 million.

With this huge shake on the charts, we look forward to what will happen this week as highly anticipated November titles are still showing across cinemas nationwide.