Okey Bakassi's crime comedy movie 'Bank Alert' drops in November

The veteran doubles as the executive producer and the lead actor of Bank Alert, a crime comedy, according to an exclusive by Shock Ng.

The movie is produced by Wingonia Ikpi in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, Trino Motion Pictures, Tribal Marks Media and Sterling Bank.

Directed by Akay Mason the all-star cast includes Bolanle Ninalowo, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Uzor Arukwe and Tina Mba.

Principal photography for the movie has rounded up, and November 24, 2023 has been announced as the theatrical release date for Bank Alert.

Although no storyline has been revealed, we can definitely expect something different on our screens.

Bakassi's latest production puts him on the list of other comedians with major big screen projects. AY Makun has enjoyed massive commercial success with his Merry Men movie franchise, which is also a crime thriller about four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women.

Fellow comedian, Bovi, also made a splash with My Village People, a comedy supernatural thriller released in 2021.

