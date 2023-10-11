ADVERTISEMENT
Okey Bakassi's crime comedy movie 'Bank Alert' drops in November

Faith Oloruntoyin

The comedian is taking bold steps with the choice of genre as his first cinema release.

Okey Bakassi teams up with other star actors in Bank Alert [ShockNg]
Okey Bakassi teams up with other star actors in Bank Alert [ShockNg]

The veteran doubles as the executive producer and the lead actor of Bank Alert, a crime comedy, according to an exclusive by Shock Ng.

The movie is produced by Wingonia Ikpi in collaboration with FilmOne Studios, Trino Motion Pictures, Tribal Marks Media and Sterling Bank.

Directed by Akay Mason the all-star cast includes Bolanle Ninalowo, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Uzor Arukwe and Tina Mba.

Tina Mba joins the list of cast we can expect in the latest crime comedy movie [ShockNg]
Tina Mba joins the list of cast we can expect in the latest crime comedy movie [ShockNg] Pulse Nigeria

Principal photography for the movie has rounded up, and November 24, 2023 has been announced as the theatrical release date for Bank Alert.

Although no storyline has been revealed, we can definitely expect something different on our screens.

Bakassi's latest production puts him on the list of other comedians with major big screen projects. AY Makun has enjoyed massive commercial success with his Merry Men movie franchise, which is also a crime thriller about four of Abuja’s most eligible and notorious bachelors, their thriving businesses, fast cars, homes, and women.

Fellow comedian, Bovi, also made a splash with My Village People, a comedy supernatural thriller released in 2021.

Now that we expect the third Merry Men movie, tagged Nemesis, which will debut on October 13, 2023 across cinema locations nationwide, expectations are high on what Bank Alert also has in store.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

