Here are 6 exciting Nollywood titles coming your way this November

After an interesting run in October, Nollywood isn't slowing things down even with the end of the year knocking closely. We have put together all you need to know about the upcoming titles in November, as you might want to grab your calendar to note them down.

Here are six new titles arriving on our screens this November:

Adire

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by Jack'enneth Opukeme, Adire tells the story of a young female fashion entrepreneur played by Kehinde Bankole, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences, as she seeks to set up a new business.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy, the cast includes Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

Following its premiere on Sunday, October 29, 2023, Adire will make its theatrical debut on November 3, 2023 across cinemas nationwide.

MINEE (Lawa of the Street)

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced and directed by Richard Omos Iboyi, Minee will tell the story of a lady trying to navigate an unjust society where her mother gets killed. It unveils the creeping menace of organ harvesting and trafficking in the society.

The cast includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Ireti Doyle, Segun Arinze, Priscilla Okpara, Ayo Adesanya, and Kevin Ikeduba.

The crime drama will arrive at cinemas nationwide on November 3, 2023.

Egun

ADVERTISEMENT

Next on the list is, Egun, written by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan. The story will take us into the lives of a particular corporate office that receives an unexpected package containing juju. They instantly receive a call that informs them that all who have seen the contents of the box are bound to die.

Directed by Carmen Ike Okoro, the cast includes Gideon Okeke, Omowunmi Dada, Uzor Arukwe, Femi Jacobs, Bolaji Ogunmola, Adedimeji Lateef, Olarotimi Fakunle, Yekini Ibrahim, Vee Iye, Tomike Adeoye, Darasim Nadi, Ejiro Onajaife and Taye Arimoro.

The dark drama will debut on November 10, 2023, for its theatrical run across cinemas nationwide.

Praise Party

ADVERTISEMENT

Written and produced by Anuli Ajagu, Praise Party highlights a family whose home party soon turns bloody when a young man is killed. Directed by Obi Martins, the cast includes Hadiza Abubakar, Tina Mba and Kunle Remi.

The feature title is expected to land at the cinemas on November 10, 2023.

Ololade

Following the recent announcement of its acquisition by Netflix, Ololade is also an interesting title to expect in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by a team, led by Lani Aisida, the drama series, will tell the story of two friends, one named Shina (Frank Donga), an unhappy high school teacher, and the other Lateef (Femi Adebayo-Salami), a loud, dishonest, auto-mechanic.

They mysteriously come to wealth after going through a series of down challenges. They set up a new business, which takes tremendous flight in a short while. But they come face-to-face, with the negative consequences that befall them.

Directed by Adeniyi Joseph-Omobulejo, the cast includes Mercy Aigbe, Mide Martins, Liz Da-Silva, Jaiye Kuti, Damilola Oni, Frank Donga, Mr. Macaroni, Oluwatobi Olubiyi, Debby Felix and Ayanwale Olanrewaju.

The indigenously predominant, six-part series will make its debut via the streaming platform on November 24, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Bank Alert

Earlier in the month, we welcomed news of the Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi taking his entertainment career to the next step, with his first film production.

With Bakassi playing the lead, Bank Alert is expected to be a comedy crime feature heading straight to the big screens. Directed by Akay Mason the all-star cast includes Bolanle Ninalowo, Kate Henshaw, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Taiwo Hassan, Uzor Arukwe and Tina Mba.