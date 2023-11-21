'Egun' opens with ₦6.1 million at Nigerian Box Office

According to the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria, the horror office drama feature recorded a total gross of ₦6,116,200 between November 17–19, 2023.

Written by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan, Egun was supposed to make its debut on November 10, 2023, but was shifted to November 17, 2023. However, the numbers show that the change did nothing for the moviegoers, as it is currently the most-watched Nigerian movie in theaters.

Produced by Ife Olujuigbe, the November title, tells the story of a corporate office set into chaos when they receive an unexpected package containing juju. Directed by Carmen Ike Okoro, Egun is curently showing across cinemas nationwide.

At the top of the chart is the newly released American action/adventure film The Hunger Games, released on November 17, 2023. The title is the fifth instalment in the Hunger Games series and a prequel to The Hunger Games (2012), with a total gross of ₦20,699,038 over the weekend.

In fourth place is Adire with a weekend gain of ₦3.6 million and a total gross of ₦24, 245, 150 since its debut on November 3, 2023. The Film One original title surpasses Merry Men 3 which follows closely at the fifth position, with a weekend gross of ₦3.2 million and a total gross of ₦112 million

However, Small Talk by Biodun Stephen takes a nose dive from the fifth position between November 10 - 16, 2023, to the 12th spot over the past weekend. With a weekend gross of ₦579,900 and a total since its debut of ₦19 million.

Watch the trailer for Egun: