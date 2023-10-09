FilmOne's first original film 'Adire' lands in cinemas on November 3

The film follows the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur, who has a dark past of being a sex worker and must now contend with its consequences. It was solely created and written by Jack'enneth Opukeme who doubled as an actor in the film.

Produced by Mimidoo (Achineku) Bartels and Barbara Babarinsa-Hassan in association with FilmOne Entertainment, the studio has announced November 3, 2023, as the intended date for Adire's theatrical debut across cinemas nationwide.

This announcement followed a private screening on Friday, October 6, 2023, with the cast and crew in attendance with select members of the press.

Following the conclusion of the screening, FilmOne also released an interesting teaser to create anticipation. The short clip intimated a highly cultural theme and plot for its audience to expect in the coming days.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu, also known as Captain Degzy the cast will be led by star actress, Kehinde Bankole, who takes on the titular role of the fashion designer.

Other cast members include Femi Branch, Kelechi Udegbe, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, Ibrahim Chatta, Yemi Blaq, Yvonne Jegede, Lizzy Jay, Mike Afolarin, Tomi Ojo, Damilola Ogunsi, Onyinye Odokoro, Ifeanyi Kalu and Layi Wasabi.

