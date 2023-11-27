'Egun', 'Adire,' 'Merry Men' top 3 Nollywood movies in cinemas last week

According to the weekly report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the horror title gained a seven-day gross of ₦9.1 million naira between November 17 and 23, 2023.

Making its debut on November 17, Egun finished its first week at the box office in the third spot on the charts behind Hollywood productions, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and The Marvels.

Written by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan, the November title, which has gripped the Nigerian audience, tells the story of a corporate office set into chaos when employees receive an unexpected package containing juju.

Following Egun closely on the chart is Adire as the second most-watched Nollywood title with a seven-day gross of ₦5.5 million.

The FilmOne original made its debut on November 3, and follows the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur who must contend with the consequences of her past.

Last week's numbers bring Adire's total gross since its theatrical debut to a total of ₦26.1 million.

The latest movie in AY Makun's comedy-crime drama franchise, Merry Men 3, is still a crowd favourite with a seven-day gross of ₦ 5.1 million bringing its total since its debut six weeks ago to ₦114 million.

At the very top of the chart is the fifth instalment in the Hunger Games series, closing its first week with a total gross of ₦31.7 million. The Marvels ended its second week in Nigerian cinemas with a ₦29.2 million gross, and a total of ₦81.4 million after two weeks.