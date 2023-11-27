ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Egun', 'Adire,' 'Merry Men' top 3 Nollywood movies in cinemas last week

Faith Oloruntoyin

Horror titles are becoming the audience favourite on various viewing channels.

Two Hollywood movies finished in the first two spots on last week's chart [Instagram/FilmOneEntertainment]
Two Hollywood movies finished in the first two spots on last week's chart [Instagram/FilmOneEntertainment]

Recommended articles

According to the weekly report by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN), the horror title gained a seven-day gross of ₦9.1 million naira between November 17 and 23, 2023.

Making its debut on November 17, Egun finished its first week at the box office in the third spot on the charts behind Hollywood productions, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and The Marvels.

Written by Kayode Kasum and Dare Olaitan, the November title, which has gripped the Nigerian audience, tells the story of a corporate office set into chaos when employees receive an unexpected package containing juju.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Egun closely on the chart is Adire as the second most-watched Nollywood title with a seven-day gross of ₦5.5 million.

The FilmOne original made its debut on November 3, and follows the life of a young female fashion entrepreneur who must contend with the consequences of her past.

Last week's numbers bring Adire's total gross since its theatrical debut to a total of ₦26.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest movie in AY Makun's comedy-crime drama franchise, Merry Men 3, is still a crowd favourite with a seven-day gross of ₦ 5.1 million bringing its total since its debut six weeks ago to ₦114 million.

At the very top of the chart is the fifth instalment in the Hunger Games series, closing its first week with a total gross of ₦31.7 million. The Marvels ended its second week in Nigerian cinemas with a ₦29.2 million gross, and a total of ₦81.4 million after two weeks.

See the full chart below:

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Egun', 'Adire,' 'Merry Men' top 3 Nollywood movies in cinemas last week

'Egun', 'Adire,' 'Merry Men' top 3 Nollywood movies in cinemas last week

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

Str8up Hip-Hop presents The Drip Lawd: Night of Hip-Hop fashion, style with Ice Prince, Efe Money

Basketmouth is leaving comedy in 5 years to focus on music, filmmaking

Basketmouth is leaving comedy in 5 years to focus on music, filmmaking

Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

Music legend Awilo Logomba reacts to tribute song by Nigerian singer M3lon

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

DJ 2Phat set to release new mix on BBC Radio and anticipated single

'Moremi' in Disney+ 'Kizazi Moto' animation announces its Nigerian debut

'Moremi' in Disney+ 'Kizazi Moto' animation announces its Nigerian debut

Pepsi Music Academy: Top 3 participants to win 2-year EMPIRE developmental recording contract, brand new SUV and more!

Pepsi Music Academy: Top 3 participants to win 2-year EMPIRE developmental recording contract, brand new SUV and more!

Hilda Baci, Prada Uzodinma, others nominated for Under-30 CEOs awards

Hilda Baci, Prada Uzodinma, others nominated for Under-30 CEOs awards

Flytime Fest 2023 releases limited early bird tickets

Flytime Fest 2023 releases limited early bird tickets

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu' [Showmax]

Kanayo O Kanayo set to play lead role in Showmax's new series 'Agu'

I Have An Idea Entertainment: Pioneering African film with 'What No One Knows' at AFRIFF

I Have An Idea Entertainment: Pioneering African film with 'What No One Knows' at AFRIFF

Steve Gukas alongside the director of A Father's Love Sebastian Ukwa [Instagram/nativefilmwx]

All you need to know about Steve Gukas' First Feature project 'A Father's Love'

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa

Nollywood dominates on TikTok in Africa