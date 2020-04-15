Kayode Kasum has join the increasing list of Nollywood filmmakers to premiere their movies on YouTube amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'Sugar Rush' director's critically acclaimed 2018 drama is based on Bolaji ( Gold Ikponmwosa), a middle aged singer who lives with his mother and dreams of fame through his High-life music. His life takes a drastic turn when he crosses paths with a seven-year-old girl played by child actor, Jasmine Fakunle. It also stars Omowunmi Dada, Gregory Ojefua, Iya Rainbow, and Ronke Oshodi.

Gold Ikponmwosa and Jasmine Fakunle in 'Oga Bolaji'

'Oga Bolaji' also had an impressive festival run. It screened at the New York African Film Festival, Nollywood week Paris, Made in Nollywood Bologna, RTF Film Festival, Cardiff Film Festival and the Zanzibar International Film Festival to mention a few.

The movie was produced by Mayowa Bakare and written by Kayode Kasum and Omo Ojeiwa.

Watch on YouTube: