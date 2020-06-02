Film producers, exhibitors, actors have in the last 24 hours taken to their social media handles to speak up against the recent deaths of two Nigerian girls, Tina Ezekwe and Vera Omozuwa.

The trending Black Out Tuesday hashtag which gained momentum on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, was created as a Black Lives Matter movement protest following the murder of 46-year-old George Floyd in Minneapolis, United States.

So far, Mo Abudu, Mildred Okwo, Paul Apel Papel, Filmone productions, Trino Motion Pictures, Ramsey Nouah, Genevieve Nnaji, Adesua Etomi Wellington have joined the increasing list of Nollywood influencers taking advantage of the global protests.

See some Instagram posts: