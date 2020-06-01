From struggling to conquer his acting anxiety on the set of Netflix's second African original, 'Blood and Water' to writing and producing the series' original song, 'I Need You', Nasty C surely had his hands full for the most part of production.

Pulse recently got an exclusive Zoom chat with the rap star where he spoke about the all new experience of bringing a character to life.

In 'Blood and Water', Nasty C's character pretty much shadows the star's real life. He plays the music producer friend of KB (Thabang Molaba) and drops in a few lines about how KB and Puleng (Ama Qamata) need not worry about being professionals.

Nasty C behind the scene of 'Blood and Water' [Instagram/nasty_csa]

Despite having only a few lines to deliver, the 23-year-old rapper admits he battled bouts of anxiety when he came on set and required an acting coach to help him get his performance right.

"As a first time actor, I was nervous at first but it is part of the whole experience", Nasty C tells Pulse. "It wasn't as stressful as I thought it was and not as stressful as I made it out to be".

Nasty C's music is a huge part of the 'Blood and Water' soundtrack. The rapper's 'SMA', 'Juice Back' remix, 'God Flow' made this list including an original song, 'I Need You' which he wrote and produced.

Speaking exclusively on 'I Need You', Nasty C revealed how the song is based on a childhood experience.

"When I was growing up, my father's side and my mother's side were separated and so I grew up with my father's so I didn't really know my sisters till I was 13, 14", He says. "I also had a lot of questions like where are they, what really happened and you know you hear things but you never really know. It is like you are on this endless search for someone that should have been there your whole life and that's what the song is really about".

The singer opened up about how 'I Need You' was influenced by his childhood [Instagram/nasty_csa]

Without an iota of doubt, Nasty C's first acting gig was a classic tale of how it takes a village to birth, in this case, a film star. The rapper agrees that his newest romance with film is no fling as he plans to explore more opportunities in the future.

"I mean I would do it again as it is something that I have always been interested in. It's not like the interest can just die like that and it is not like it was that difficult to bring my role to life", Nasty C reveals. "It was cool and easy for the most part. So who knows, in the future, I might do it again. Music is my first love but should the opportunity present itself and I feel like it makes sense one more time, I'll do it".

'Blood and Water', currently streaming on Netflix, follows the adventures of Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) as she transfers to the same high school as a girl she suspects is her sister who was abducted at birth.