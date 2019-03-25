The debut episode released on Thursday, March 21, had Nara played by Shalewa Ashafa moving out of her mum's home.

Nara's mum, Mrs Nkechi, played by Uche Macauley, was unhappy that her daughter is leaving her house for greener pasture. Mrs Nkechi expressed dissatisfaction that Nara is going to be with her older cousin, Jumoke played by Linda Osifo, and called in the prophet played by Lateef Adedimeji, to pray for her.

Nara finds out that her boyfriend, Jide played by Shawn Faqua, was cheating on her with another lady, whom he had introduced to her as her friend.

The young Nara left home heartbroken before her mum wakes up. She was welcomed by Jumoke, who introduced an older man as her boyfriend.

The short series also features Chike Osebuka, Adebukola Oladipupo, Bassey Ekpenyong, Uche Nwaefuna, and Christian Paul.

Directed and produced by Uche Odoh, new episodes of the web series premieres on Thursdays on YouTube.

‘Life as it is’ focuses on the life of a naive young lady ‘Nara’ who moves out of her overbearing mother’s house Mrs Nkechi to spend time with her Aunty, Jumoke. The web series will take us through Nara’s ordeal with work, relationship and basically life as it is.