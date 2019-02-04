The actress made the revelation on her birthday, Monday, February 4, 2019.

‘My dad fully supported me. He even took me to my first audition. I mean, my dad raised me alone as he was a single father; so, it was the only opinion that mattered and he was in full support,’ the award-winning actress said.

Speaking further, 2018 Best Supporting Actress at the Best Of Nollywood said, ‘ I’ve always had the passion for acting since I was a kid. It just had to be acting. I started by going for auditions. I went for every audition that I heard of and could find. Eventually, I got discovered by the amazing Uduak Isong-Oguamanam. The first movie I acted in was a short film by Eva George titled, ‘Where Talent Lies.’

‘The most challenging movie I’ve worked on is titled, ‘All Shades of Wrong.’ I had to play a rape victim. That’s definitely not me but I’m glad it came out well,’ she said.

The ‘Personal Assistant’ star looks forward to working with Genevieve Nnaji.