‘The Reunion’ featuring top Nollywood stars including Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Lateef Adedimeji, and Jide Kosoko is scheduled for release in August 2019.

The Reunion sees Lateef Adedimeji acting opposite Tana Adelana and Lilian Esoro acting as Femi Jacobs' spouse. The film's trailer portrays Mercy Johnson-Okojie as a baby mama, who was known as a born again Christian while in secondary school.

The Fojo Media Productions’ debut which also features Lilian Esoro, Tana Adelana, Mercy Aigbe, Frederick Leonard,Chigul, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Jacobs, and Steve Onu will be released on August 16.

‘The Reunion’ tells the story of four friends from high school who reunite to plan the 50th anniversary of their alma mater. As a battle of superiority stirs up, issues from the past are re-visited, secrets are revealed that threaten to tear up their seemingly perfect lives.

The executive producer of the film, Faith Ojo says the film shows the struggles of women while living up to the expectations of the society.

Speaking on the making of ‘The Reunion,’ the producer and director, Thomas Odia noted that the movie stands not only because of the list of the cast but also the professionalism brought to the fore by the top actors.