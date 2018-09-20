Lionsgate acquires movie starring Genevieve after premiere

news

'Farming,' the Hollywood movie starring Nigeria's Genevieve Nnaji, has been acquired by the Uk subsidiary of American film company, Lionsgate.

The deal is coming days after the Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje’s directorial debut premiered in the Discovery Section at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, TIFF.

Confirming the deal, Lionsgate U.K. CEO Zygi Kamasa said, “Adewale’s debut is an extremely personal look at a moment in time that needs to be seen by everyone. With a powerful script that brings to life the little-remembered social experiment of the ’60s and transformative performances from the cast, ‘Farming’ is a film that boldly asks questions of society back then, and today.”

'Farming' is an auto-biography that chronicles Adewale's life and upbringing and it parades a cast that include Damson Idris, Kate Beckinsale, John Dagleish, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jaime Winstone, Genevieve Nnaji, and Zephan Amissah.

'Farming' gets other deals

Adewale also confirmed that 'Farming' will have HanWay Films handling its sales.

The actor cum director also closed that the movie has sealed deals with Ad Vitam in France, September Films in the Benelux region, Icon in Australia, and CDC in Latin America and South Korea.

Speaking on the movie, Adewale said, "The film happened when it was actually meant to in society.Now we’re in a time when diverse voices have a platform. I think the film has been made at the right time…for a voice of this nature to be heard."

About 'Farming'

'Farming' starts out in the 1960s and follows Enitan, a young Nigerian boy played by newcomer Damson Idris. He is farmed out by his parents to a white British family in the hope of giving him a better future.