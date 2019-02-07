The movie stars were spotted in Ajah area of Lagos, where they were shooting a scene from an upcoming movie, ‘The Reunion.’

Produced by Fojo Media and directed by Thomas Odia, the movie also features Tana Adelana, Lilian Esoro, Jide Kosoko, Frederick Leonard, Jaiye Kuti, Femi Jacobs, Toyin Alausa, Yaw, and Chigul.

‘The Reunion’ tells the story of four ladies, Mercy Johnson, Tana Adelana, Mercy Aigbe and Lilian Esoro, who had deep secrets. The ladies met to plan their school’s alumni 50th party and a couple of their secrets started unveiling.

According to the CEO of Fojo Media, the production outfit behind the movie, ‘The Reunion' is scheduled for cinema release in April 2019.