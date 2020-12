Emil Garuba's anticipated short film, 'Last Tango in Abuja' will finally be available for streaming on YouTube.

The intense love story starring Preach Bassey, Ruth Nkweti follows tale of former lovers, Monique and Tayo who meet up for one last rendezvous as Monique prepares to tie the knot. The short film will premiere on December 26, 2020.

Its gripping teaser first debuted in July to good reactions especially for the steamy scenes it showcased.

Watch the trailer: