Actress and filmmaker, Lala Akindoju has released the account of another alleged victim of director, Victor Okpala.

In a video shared via Instagram, the victim whose identity is being protected, recounted how she was raped by the director on the set of one of his productions in Igando area of Lagos state.

"So I was rehearsing lines with one of my colleagues and one of his boys came to call me. And I went up to the room, he told me to sit down. He was on the bed with his laptop in his hands and he asked how far I wanted to go in the industry. I told him 'very far'. I have big dreams.

He said 'But you know you have to work very hard for that. You know you won't get that on a platter of gold. You have to sacrifice something to get something'. 'What do you mean sir?' Were the exact words I said. He said 'You are an adult right'? I told him, 'Sir I don't understand what you are saying but if I am getting the picture right, you are talking about sexual activity..."

Okpala then promised to feature her in all his film productions and make her famous if she agreed to his terms while forcefully taking advantage of her.

The filmmaker is yet to officially respond to the sexual harassment accusations.