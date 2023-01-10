Kunle Afoloyan's 'Anikulapo' tops list of most watched movies on Netflix Naija of 2022

The 2022 Nigerian epic fantasy film surpassed huge international projects like 'RRR' and 'Adam Project' to secure the top spot; a huge feat considering both movies were released in March while the Nigerian movie came out towards the end of the year.

However, this is hardly surprising considering that the Netflix original debuted to rave reviews and quickly became the most watched non-English film globally with a total of 8,730,000 global views within a few weeks.

From the data, it is clear that 2022 was a great year for Nollywood as the Nigerian audience consumed a lot of our local content with only four foreign titles making the top 10 list.

The Breakdown

Here are the 10 most popular movies on Netflix in Nigeria for 2022:

'Anikulapo'

The epic film follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures, who encounters a mythical bird with the power to give him another chance. It stars Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Taiwo Hassan.

'RRR'

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, who co-wrote the film with V. Vijayendra Prasad, the Indian Telugu-language epic action drama tells the story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their fictional friendship, and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

'Adam Project'

The movie focuses on a fighter pilot from the future, who goes back in time and encounters his younger self.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the movie stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña.

'The Griot'

It follows a shy, but skilled storyteller who comes to blows with his best friend who tries to take credit for his tales and win the heart of the woman they both love.

Directed by Adeoluwa Owu and written by Temilolu Fosudo and Dapo Lanre-Badmus, the movie stars Adedimeji Lateef, Abimbola Adebajo, and Yewande Adekoya.

'Breaded Life'

This drama-comedy tells the story of an irresponsible young man, who wakes up one day and to his surprise, no one he knows can recognize him, except for a local bread hawker.

Written and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film stars Timini Egbuson, Bimbo Ademoye, and Dior Adele.

'Tinder Swindler'

Directed by Felicity Morris, the popular British true crime documentary tells the story of the Israeli conman Simon Leviev (born Shimon Hayut) who used the dating application Tinder to connect with individuals who he then emotionally manipulated into financially supporting his lavish lifestyle on the pretext he needed the money to escape his “enemies.”

'Man of God'

Directed by Bolanle Austen-Peters, the movie follows a man of God as he forsakes his harsh religious upbringing to live his own life but his soul remains caught between the world and the faith he left behind.

The film stars Akah Nnani, Osas Ighodaro, Atlanta Bridget Johnson, and Dorcas Shola-Fapson in lead roles.

'Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke'

Released on January 1, 2022, the sequel continues the story of the Beecroft family as they face the CEO of the late chief daddy's company who stands in their way.

Directed by Niyi Akinmolayan, this movie stars Chika Agwuike, Dakore Akande, and Funke Akindele. The movie attracted mostly negative reviews.

'The School of Good and Evil'

Directed by Paul Feig, the movie follows best friends Sophie and Agatha who find themselves on opposing sides of an epic battle in an enchanted school where aspiring heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance between Good and Evil. The picture stars Kit Young, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Cate Blanchette in lead roles.

'Dwindle'

Coming in 10th place is a 2021 Nigerian comedy film based on the story of Sogo and Buta, two friends who hijack a car and venture into cabbing. Their lives take a drastic turn when their path runs into assassins who have just kidnapped the state governor.