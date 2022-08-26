Throwback review: 'Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke' is an irremediable travesty

The movie picks up where the first part ended; with Laila (Rahman Sadau) getting involved with the family. Her involvement causes the family to have to battle for the Chief Daddy's property. The abruptness of the summary should be forgiven because that is pretty much the entire plot of the film.

In an age where sublime storytelling has been sacrificed for beautiful pictures and color, Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke thrives on nothing but the faces used in the storytelling. This is the movie's greatest and only win. Chief Daddy 2 does not disappoint me, as you should only be disappointed if you actually expected substance from the film and the filmmaker. I mean, it's directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

If Prophetess and Wedding Party 2 are not enough proof that nothing good might ever come from the Filmmaker, Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke very well cements that opinion.

Chief Daddy 2's biggest failure stems from the writing; there's no proper development of the conflict in order to aid what the story set out to achieve: Retribution & Forgiveness.

The antagonist, Laila, does nothing but sit over Chief Daddy's wealth throughout the film. If she is the pivot that is supposed to drive the plot forward, how come she does nothing throughout the film? Where's the drama in that?

Changing the writer also had a drastic effect on the story and, most especially, the characters and how they were designed. How did Lady K (Joke Silva) turn from the upright and mature wife of Chief Daddy to an ordinary charlatan? Many times, Aunty Ajoke (Late Rachael Oniga) falls flat with her character.

Is she the nosey, mean Aunty who is well-intentioned but portrays it in an ill manner, or, she's just a caricature of nothing? - No offense to the dead.

I find myself asking too many questions throughout the film, questions which make Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke a terrible watch.

Questions like why Ireti and Dami Baggio were not as kind, how Tinu (Funke Akindele) and Teni (Kate Henshaw) started a business with Nike Williams (Shaffy Bello), and their love triangle with the lawyer (Uzor Arukwe). None of it was cleared up in the sequel, which made things even more confusing.

Ini Edo, Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor were almost non-existent in the film and they were an integral part of the prequel. The movie prides itself on inconsistencies—both of characters, and story.

Nothing happens in Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke so, it makes it a chore to review. The actions in the film rarely follow the created conflict.

The family members literally did nothing to compliment the reason for introducing Laila in the first place. Famzy (Falz) follows his own path (music), to seek a greener pasture for the family.

All these do nothing to affect the conflict! The director and writer of Chief Daddy 2: Going for Broke have given the movie some absurd subplots which seem to have no relevance or justification, and this is topped off with bad acting.

Chief Daddy 2: Going For Broke's story is an irremediable travesty, married with a plethora of abysmal execution. We owe Bode Asiyanbi an apology for despising Part 1. The Salah-Sabiti-written part 2, is a tragedy. And it is ironic because of the genre of the film

