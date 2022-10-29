RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

I knew 'Anikulapo' would be bigger than 'Game of Thrones' - Afolayan

Nurudeen Shotayo

Afolayan also disclosed that Netflix has been urging him on to make the epic movie into a series.

According to the Director, Anikulapo was initially conceived to be a series, but was later chopped into a movie following the instruction by Netflix, who also promised to pursue a series if the movie became a success.

Afolayan added that he was convinced the movie would achieve a bigger acclaim than the HBO classic, Game of Thrones.

He made this known in an interview with Guardian UK published on Friday, October 28, 2022, where he also revealed that he has been working on Anikulapo for six years.

The filmmaker said: “I’ve been working on Aníkúlápó for six years. Originally, I wanted to make a series, but I shopped it and kept telling people that this movie would be bigger than Game of Thrones.

“Eventually, Netflix told me to make a movie first since I believed in the project that much, and if it became a success, we’d develop a series.

Recall that Afolayan recently announced that a spin-off series from the Netflix film will begin pre-production soon.

The filmmaker also expressed surprise over the level of success the movie has achieved, adding that Netflix is now putting pressure on him to start making the series.

Afolayan's word: “Right now, Netflix is the one urging me to start making the series. I knew we made a great film and that it’d start conversations, but I didn’t know it’d do as well as it has done.”

Set in the ancient Oyo empire, Anikulapo follows an ambitious young man's quest for fame and fortune. The Netflix original starring Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Shola Sobowale and an enviable list of veteran Yoruba-language film stars, debuted on October 1, to instant acclaim from critics and film lovers.

The film also maintained an impressive top 10 spot in over five countries including the United Kingdom, Kenya, Nigeria and the Bahamas.

