'RRR': A Sequel To Indian Hit Film Is In Development

Inemesit Udodiong

Months after a successful run, a sequel to RRR is officially in the works.

RRR movie [Los Angeles Times]
RRR movie [Los Angeles Times]

'RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu and translated to Rise Roar Revolt in English), one of the biggest Indian hit movies, is getting a sequel. Confirming the news, S.S. Rajamouli, the director told Variety that his father, the original's screenwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad is “working on the story.”

Asked about the possibility of a follow up to the blockbuster during a recent Chicago screening event, Rajamouli said, “I would absolutely love to do that. I can’t reveal many details about it, but my father is the storywriter for all my films; we discussed a bit about it and he is working on the story.”

Not much else is known about the sequel which is clearly still in early days. Prior to the release of the 'RRR,' Rajamouli is set to direct an untitled feature starring Mahesh Babu, with production beginning soon.

A sequel is great news for fans of the original which has grossed more than $140 million worldwide upon release in March. Starring Ram Charan and Rama Rao Jnr., the movie tells a fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem fighting against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively.

Watch the trailer:

