RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Mo Abudu responds to criticism of 'Chief Daddy 2'

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The media mogul says 'she has heard the voices of the critics loud and clear.'

'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' [Netflix]
'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' [Netflix]

Founder of EbonyLife Media, Mo Abudu has reacted to the criticisms that followed the release of her movie, Chief Daddy 2.

Recommended articles

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, January 14, 2022, the filmmaker said the voices of those who criticised the movie have been heard.

"As the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, I am aware of the mixed reactions to the release of Chief Daddy 2 on the 1st of January on Netflix," she wrote.

www.instagram.com

"While some people enjoyed the film, others did not, and so I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Chief Daddy fans that felt some disappointment with the sequel."

"So, when you express your disappointment with us, please know your voices are heard."

"We appreciate your constructive feedback. This way, my team and I can continuously improve ourselves so we can deliver the great quality productions you have come to expect from EbonyLife studios."

'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' poster [Netflix]
'Chief Daddy: Going for Broke' poster [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

She went on to advise the critics to share their feedback constructively.

The release of 'Chief Daddy 2' was greeted with mixed reactions.

Despite its star-studded cast, many believed the movie could have gotten a better script instead of the mediocre standard it displayed.

The movie starred the likes of Joke Silva, Funke Akindele, Folarin 'Falz' Falana, Shaffy Bello, Linda Ejiofor and a host of other A-list movies stars.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mo Abudu responds to criticism of 'Chief Daddy 2'

Mo Abudu responds to criticism of 'Chief Daddy 2'

Here are the top 10 Nigerian artists to watch in 2022

Here are the top 10 Nigerian artists to watch in 2022

Adekunle Gold to release new album, 'Catch Me If You Can' in February

Adekunle Gold to release new album, 'Catch Me If You Can' in February

Fave to release new EP

Fave to release new EP

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

'Kogbagidi dey always f*** up' - Portable says, as he splits from benefactor

Port Harcourt unites, as Burna Boy and Omah Lay tease fans about a new record

Port Harcourt unites, as Burna Boy and Omah Lay tease fans about a new record

Mayorkun includes Kanye West's 'Donda' on his top albums of 2021 list

Mayorkun includes Kanye West's 'Donda' on his top albums of 2021 list

Headies-nominated J'Dess releases debut EP, 'Ada'

Headies-nominated J'Dess releases debut EP, 'Ada'

Fiokee releases new album, 'MAN'

Fiokee releases new album, 'MAN'

Trending

AY's 'Christmas in Miami' grosses N205.8 million in 2 weeks

'Christmas in Miami' official poster

Movie icon Sidney Poitier is dead

The first black man to win a best actor Oscar Awards Sydney Poitier [Instagram/SydneyPoitier]

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 8th biggest movie ever

Spider Man No Way home poster

Golden Globes 2022: Here is the full list of winners

Golden Globe Awards