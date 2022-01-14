Mo Abudu responds to criticism of 'Chief Daddy 2'

In a post shared via her Instagram page on Friday, January 14, 2022, the filmmaker said the voices of those who criticised the movie have been heard.

"As the CEO of the EbonyLife Group, I am aware of the mixed reactions to the release of Chief Daddy 2 on the 1st of January on Netflix," she wrote.

"While some people enjoyed the film, others did not, and so I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our Chief Daddy fans that felt some disappointment with the sequel."

"So, when you express your disappointment with us, please know your voices are heard."

"We appreciate your constructive feedback. This way, my team and I can continuously improve ourselves so we can deliver the great quality productions you have come to expect from EbonyLife studios."

Pulse Nigeria

She went on to advise the critics to share their feedback constructively.

The release of 'Chief Daddy 2' was greeted with mixed reactions.

Despite its star-studded cast, many believed the movie could have gotten a better script instead of the mediocre standard it displayed.