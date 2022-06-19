RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out

Babatunde Lawal

As an avid Nollywood fan, here's a list of films you should see this year in order to earn yourself the bragging rights of a die-hard Nollywood fan.

The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]
The Man of God Netflix movie [Instagram]

Breaded Life

The film, directed by Biodun Stephen, though released in 2021, Breaded Life sits comfortably amongst the league of films that have trended this year.

Having enjoyed a second release on the sugar daddy of streaming services; Netflix, the dramedy has been talked about by a lot of Nollywood audiences.

Breaded Life
Breaded Life Pulse Nigeria

Blood Sisters

The crime and thriller series - which is currently streaming on Netflix follows the story of best friends Sarah and Kemi who become fugitives right after Sarah’s husband-to-be Kola disappears on their wedding day.

The film (a miniseries) was released earlier this year as the first original Netflix series from Nigeria and it has generated a lot of comments from the audience.

‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix]
‘Blood Sisters’ Netflix series [Netflix] Pulse Nigeria

Ayinla

Tunde Kelani's Ayinla also takes its place at the table of films that must have been seen this year. Enjoying a VOD release on Netflix, the film has been praised for it's top-notch storytelling, cinematography and production design.

Ayinla
Ayinla Pulse Nigeria

The Man of God

From the studio that gave viewers the glamorous and sensational Bling Lagosians comes the latest production under Bolanle Austen Peters’ sleeves titled; The Man of God.

The highly anticipated film, which featured the acting talents of many popular actors, was released on April 16.

Babátúndé Lawal is a director, writer for several media which includes: screen, stage, & social media. He is a film reviewer and scholar, a researcher, a filmmaker, and part-time actor. He is a graduate of the Department of Theatre Arts and Music, Theatre Unit, Lagos State University.

