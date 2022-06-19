Breaded Life
Nollywood films you should see before the year runs out
As an avid Nollywood fan, here's a list of films you should see this year in order to earn yourself the bragging rights of a die-hard Nollywood fan.
The film, directed by Biodun Stephen, though released in 2021, Breaded Life sits comfortably amongst the league of films that have trended this year.
Having enjoyed a second release on the sugar daddy of streaming services; Netflix, the dramedy has been talked about by a lot of Nollywood audiences.
Blood Sisters
The crime and thriller series - which is currently streaming on Netflix follows the story of best friends Sarah and Kemi who become fugitives right after Sarah’s husband-to-be Kola disappears on their wedding day.
The film (a miniseries) was released earlier this year as the first original Netflix series from Nigeria and it has generated a lot of comments from the audience.
Ayinla
Tunde Kelani's Ayinla also takes its place at the table of films that must have been seen this year. Enjoying a VOD release on Netflix, the film has been praised for it's top-notch storytelling, cinematography and production design.
The Man of God
From the studio that gave viewers the glamorous and sensational Bling Lagosians comes the latest production under Bolanle Austen Peters’ sleeves titled; The Man of God.
The highly anticipated film, which featured the acting talents of many popular actors, was released on April 16.
