Breaded Life: 5 surprising facts about the trending film

'Breaded Life' follows Sunmi (played by Timini Egbuson), a spoiled brat whose life takes a drastic turn after a dramatic circumstance forces him to fend for himself in the streets. The film also stars Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola, and Lateef Adedimeji.

If you make the list of fans stoked about 'Breaded Life', here are five fun facts that'll leave you more impressed.

1. Bimbo Ademoye got a dialogue coach to teach her the Egun accent

The Lagos-based actress is known for playing comical characters but she takes it a notch higher in 'Breaded Life' where she learnt to speak the Egun dialect.

Ademoye plays Todowede, an Egun bread seller who becomes Sunmi's (Egbuson) love interest. According to Biodun Stephen, the stunning actress had a dialogue coach on the set of the film, to teach her words in Egun and in the correct accent.

2. It was Timini Egbuson's first time in Agege where the ghetto scenes were filmed

Egbuson and his 'Breaded Life' character have one thing in common- they both had never experienced the ghetto lifestyle in Agege, a local government in Lagos where parts of the film was shot.

Prior to playing Sunmi, the actor had never visited the hood and was expectedly taken aback by how crazy life was for people in the community. His character works a few years in an Agege bread factory after he is forced out of his life of luxury and comfort. The film does a fine job depicting life in these bakeries.

3. The 'Breaded Life' producers filmed its seventh draft

The first draft of the romcom was written in 2017. It however, did not meet the standard the production team desired. Six drafts later and in 2020, production finally kicked off. Recall that Stephen revealed in an Instagram LIVE chat in 2021, that she tried casting for the characters several times but hit roadblocks.

The filmmaker also told Pulse in an exclusive chat that it was the hardest project of her career as "everything that could go wrong went wrong whilst filming."

4. Timini Egbuson was trapped in his hotel room for three days during principal photography

The romantic comedy was filmed in the thick of the EndSARS protests. With movement restricted before and especially after the tragic October 10 shooting, many of the film's cast including Egbuson, were stuck in their hotel rooms for fear for getting trapped in the violent attacks.

"We tried to film the party scene where Timini's character snuck his friends into his room three different times. The EndSARS protests always got in the way. People were either trapped midway or we just were never able to make the location," Stephen shared.

5. Singer Qdot gave exclusive access to his music library for free!