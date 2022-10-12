RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The epic title reportedly garnered 8,730,000 views in its first week.

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]
Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo' [Instagram/kunleafo]

Kunle Afolayan’s latest film, Anikulapo has recorded a major Netflix milestone.

Read Also

The filmmaker recently unveiled data confirming that the epic title has ranked number one globally, nearly two weeks after its streaming debut.

According to the data, Anikulapo is currently on the top ten list of most watched non-English films on Netflix with a total of 8,730,000 global views.

While this is being celebrated by Nigerians home and abroad, the acceptability of it from people around the world with different cultural background and beliefs proves beyond words that Anikulapo tells a universal story that every human across the world can relate to,” said Afolayan.

It is also noteworthy to state that the movie in a great way creates an inclusiveness of both male and female character traits, bringing to light the fine thin line between lust and love, hate and resentment, illusion etcCongratulations to us all and thanks to you guys out there for the reviews and referrals.”

Produced and directed by Afolayan with Kunle Remi in the lead role, the film set in the ancient Oyo empire, follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures.

The Netflix original debuted to rave reviews on October 1, 2022. Majority of its fans had high praises for the cast performance and the representation of the Yoruba culture.

Afolayan has since revealed plans for a spin-off series based on the film.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu is a Nigerian film enthusiast, critic and journalist with an avid interest in Nollywood and African cinema.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

AFRIFF's announces 11th edition slated for November

AFRIFF's announces 11th edition slated for November

Video: I did not sign Whitemoney to EME, Banky W reacts to rumors

Video: "I did not sign Whitemoney to EME", Banky W reacts to rumors

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Twitter reacts to clip of Teni receiving MON award from President Buhari

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Hakeem Effect has opened up on using prosthetics to achieve Bimbo Ademoye’s bare breasts in Anikulapo movie [Instagram]

How I created Bimbo Ademoye’s bare br***ts in 'Anikulapo' - Hakeem Effect

Big Brother Titan will see a mash-up of BBNaija and BB Mzansi [ID Africa]

Big Brother Titans: Organisers announce call to entry for Nigerians & South Africans

Kunle Remi and Kunle Afolayan on the set of Anikulapo [Instagram/KunleRemi]

Anikulapo to be developed into a series

Bella Okagbue [Instagram/bellaokagbue]

BBNaija 7: I can't defend Sheggz, I need the space - Bella