Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Anikulapo’ ranks No.1 globally on Netflix

The filmmaker recently unveiled data confirming that the epic title has ranked number one globally, nearly two weeks after its streaming debut.

According to the data, Anikulapo is currently on the top ten list of most watched non-English films on Netflix with a total of 8,730,000 global views.

“While this is being celebrated by Nigerians home and abroad, the acceptability of it from people around the world with different cultural background and beliefs proves beyond words that Anikulapo tells a universal story that every human across the world can relate to,” said Afolayan.

“It is also noteworthy to state that the movie in a great way creates an inclusiveness of both male and female character traits, bringing to light the fine thin line between lust and love, hate and resentment, illusion etcCongratulations to us all and thanks to you guys out there for the reviews and referrals.”

Produced and directed by Afolayan with Kunle Remi in the lead role, the film set in the ancient Oyo empire, follows a young man’s quest for greener pastures.

The Netflix original debuted to rave reviews on October 1, 2022. Majority of its fans had high praises for the cast performance and the representation of the Yoruba culture.