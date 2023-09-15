ADVERTISEMENT
Kunle Afolayan's 'Ijogbon' trailer takes us on a chaotic adventure

Faith Oloruntoyin

This is his first feature film slated for release since Anikulapo.

Netflix releases Ijogbon trailer ahead of its October debut. [Instagram/Kunleafo]

The movie follows four teenage youths from the rural village of Oyo Oke in South-West Nigeria, who stumble on a pouch of diamonds. Things get chaotic as the owners of the diamond return in search of who dared take their treasure. And now the teenage youths must come face to face with a lot of chaos as regards the diamonds as they work together to save one of their friends.

With this trailer release, we now have our first concrete detailed information, since production pictures in January 2023 and the official poster reveal in August 2023.

The coming-of-age adventure film created by Kunle Afolayan was shot at Kunle Afolayan Productions Film Village and Resort. It features Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Fawaz of Ikorodu Boiz and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa as the four friends in the drama.

The cast includes Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade, Manuel Bimbo, Yemi Solade, Sam Dede, Gregory Ojefua, Saeed Mallam, Femi Branch, Femi Adebayo Salami and Dorathy Bachor.

Written by Tunde Babalola, Ijogbon is one of the seven movies unveiled by Netflix in August 2023 and is slated to premiere on the streaming platform come October 13, 2023. This is Afolayan's first feature film since the release of Anikulapo in 2022 and there is a lot of excitement in the air to see what the award-winning filmmaker has in store.

Watch the trailer:

Kunle Afolayan's 'Ijogbon' trailer takes us on a chaotic adventure

