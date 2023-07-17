ADVERTISEMENT
Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' wraps filming

Inemesit Udodiong

Its a wrap on the sequel to the award-winning Netflix original.

Kunle Afolayan has a new series in the works titled 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' [Instagram/Kunleafo]
The filmmaker took to social media to share the good news writing, "It's officially a wrap on the set of ANIKULAPO - Rise of the spectre (Series). Congratulations to all the cast and crew."

The upcoming project is a sequel to the award-winning 2022 movie. It is written by Sola Dada, who wrote the initial feature.

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre takes you on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes.

The sequel welcomes back some familiar faces from the original cast like Bimbo Ademoye, and Sola Sobowale. New additions include Lateef Adedimeji and Gabriel Afolayan.

Created by KAP Motion Pictures in partnership with Golden Effects Pictures, the series features an extensive team of over 600 cast and crew members.

The series comes after the success of Anikulapo, which ranked number 1 globally on Netflix with 8,730,000 views in less than 2 weeks.

The mystical period film recently emerged as the star of the night at the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Afolayan's Anikulapo took home multiple awards including Best Movie in Africa, Best Writer and Best Soundtrack.

Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre is a 4-part original series that is headed straight to Netflix.

Kunle Afolayan's 'Anikulapo: Rise of the Spectre' wraps filming

