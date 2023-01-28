'Ijogbon': Here's your first look at Kunle Afolayan's new movie

Written by Tunde Babalola, the coming-of-age film follows four teenagers from a rural village in South-West Nigeria, who stumbles on a bag full of diamonds and conceals it, much to their regret.

The two have worked together on several projects including 'October 1', 'Citation', 'The CEO' and 'Mokalik.'

Set in a rural location, the movie features established acts like Bimbo Manuel, Gabriel Afolayan, Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, and Adunni Ade.

It also stars young actors Ruby Akubueze, Ojuolape Kayode, Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa.

According to the Nigerian movie director and producer, the movie "shows the universality of human emotions, defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs. Furthermore, the film depicts what life is like for teenagers in rural parts, and their aspirations for a better life, even if it means having to Japa (leaving the country).”

Afolayan signed a three-film deal with Netflix in 2021. Since then, he has released 'Swallow,' and 'Anikulapo.'

The final project on this deal is a highly anticipated character drama, which will focus on dementia with an African spiritual twist. The details of the cast, production or release are unknown.

It is important to add that 'A Naija Christmas' and 'Citation' are not under this three-film deal.