Kunle Afolayan says no actress dare offer him sex for movie role

If as an actress you are planning to offer sex to Kunle Afolayan so as to get a role in any of his movies then think twice because his wrath awaits you.

The multi-talented movie director and actor made this known during an interview with PUNCH. According to him, no Nollywood actress would dare try to get a movie role from by offering sex in return.

"Personally I have never encountered a situation whereby an actress would offer me sex for a movie role. They would not even dare come to me. They say that I am proud. The social media may have some advantages, but it also has a lot of disadvantages. It is only in the past that people would say that a director asked an actress for sex in exchange for a movie role.

"These days, some actresses would reach out to the movie director or producer and tell him that they would do anything just to be in the film. Hardly would they say such to me. Such a thing does not come to me and if it ever happens, I will just wave it aside. I will not respond,” he said.

The actor also got to speak about his son who he enrolled in a mechanic shop during the holidays. According to him, most kids spend the holidays watching tv or traveling for summer but this time around he decided to do things different for his kids.

Kunle Afolayan enrolls son in 'mechanic' workshop and here's why

Kunle Afolayan enrolled his eight-year-old son for an automobile training immediately the summer break commenced and he explains his reasons. Afolayan shared a video of his son, Darimisire, learning the mechanics of repairing automobile at a local automobile repair shop few days after the commencement of the summer break.

He said, "Keep them busy so they can be useful to themselves and the society at large. Darimisire doing holiday internship as an automobile mechanic."

The video attracted a total of 61, 721 views on Instagram with many of the filmmaker's followers praising his decision to enroll his son in the training. Darimisire Afolayan is the young actor that played the role of Roti in Kunle Afolayan's movie which starred the filmmaker and Kate Henshaw and Fathia Balogun.