Kunle Afolayan has confirmed that he has commenced first steps to documenting the shocking Lekki shooting.

The Nollywood filmmaker shared the news in a tweet response to a user who sought to know if there will be a sequel to his 2014 psychological thriller, 'October 1' and if it will be based on the shocking event of Tuesday, October 1, 2020. He replied, "It is a must told story. Script development in progress".

Afolayan further told Pulse exclusively that filmmakers must ensure stories like this are told.

"As a filmmaker, it is our social and human responsibility to also use our craft to consciously tell stories that will help create positive awareness politically, culturally and to also document the history for ourselves and generations to come".

This confirmation comes amid isolated social media remarks on if the film industry will ensure that the violence which trailed the EndSARS peaceful protests are made into films. The shocking shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki tollgate peaked the violence 12 days after the protest began.

For Afolayan, this development comes ahead of the yet to be confirmed release of his anticipated 'Citation' based on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions. The movie stars Temi Otedola, Joke Silva, Adjetey Anang, Jimmy Jean Louis, Gabriel Afolayan and Ini Edo