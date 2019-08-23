Award-winning actress, Kiki Omeli bumps into a scene she wasn't supposed to see in the movie 'Run' which leaves in a very uncompromising position.

'Run' interprets the story of Tomi's everyday normal lifestyle which gets interrupted after she jogs into the wrong place at the wrong time.

"A hardworking, uptight young woman who lives a dull and routine life, witnesses something one night that throws her life into chaos and puts her in situations she has never been in before. She is then forced to do things that she has never done before to get herself out of the mess and back to her former life."

Written and produced by Kiki Omeli herself, she co-stars with some of Nigeria's most talented actors like Kelechi Udegbe, Gregory Ojefuo, Rotimi Salami, Olarotimi Fakunle and comedian Owen Gee who gives the movie a comic feel.

The movie is directed by Uche Chukwu and hits the cinemas nationwide on August 23, 2019.