Nigerian journalist, Kiki Mordi has received yet another outstanding international recognition for her BBC Eye 'Sex For Grades' documentary.

The 29-year-old confirmed news of her first Emmy award nomination in a tweet shared on Tuesday, August 16.

"Here's me, despite being an emotional mess, announcing that @BBCAfrica #BBCAfricaEye's #SexForGrades is nominated in the "Current Affairs" category for this year's international Emmys. Every single soul that made this project come alive deserves this honor", wrote Mordi.

Mordi alongside nominees from Brazil, Sweden, and the United Kingdom will be recognised alongside their American counterparts in an online event scheduled to air on September 21, 2020.

Kiki Mordi went undercover as a prospective student to document the story [BBC Africa Eye]

The groundbreaking expository documentary broke the internet back in October 2019. It captured shocking moments of lecturers in universities in Nigeria and Ghana demanding sex from their students in exchange for grades.