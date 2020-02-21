2020 is looking good for Nollywood with filmmakers exploring new ideas and creating better stories. Paul Utomi's feature film debut 'Country Hard' will be released soon (possibly in cinemas) and according to the director, there's nothing regular about it.

The hyperlink cinema film is based on four stories that reflect on the hardship experienced by seven individuals in a small part of Lagos on an ordinary day that ends with life-altering consequences for all.

The screenplay was written by Utomi and produced by Tope Tedela, Timin Egbuson, Sam Ochonma, Vanessa Nzediegwu and Utomi.

Kehinde Bankole will star alongside Timi Egbuson, Tope Tedela in the upcoming crime drama

'Country Hard' Kehinde Bankole, Timini Egbuson, Tope Tedela Omowunmi Dada, Baaj Adebule, Judith Audu, Theresa Edem among others.

The film's release date is yet to be announced.