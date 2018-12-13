Kehinde Bankole gets lead role as Omotola joins 'Queen Moremi' cast

news

Kehinde Bankole has landed herself the lead role of Queen Moremi in Bolanle Austen Peters produced stage play, 'Queen Moremi the musical.'

The actress will be joining some of the accomplished thespians on stage between December 21, 2018 and January 2, 2018 to display raw energy and acting skills.

Produced by House of Oduduwa Foundation and Bolanle Austen Peters, 'Queen Moremi the musical' also features Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Gbenga Titiloye, Bam Bam, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Rotimi Adelegan, Deyemi Okanlawon and Ayoola Ayolola.

Director and Producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters said the story of Queen Moremi, the courageous woman is pivotal to the history and liberation of the entire Yoruba race.

She also noted that the purpose and aim of the project is to keep the identity, values, history and culture alive especially amongst the youths, upcoming next generation, starting from within Nigeria and progressing on to those in the Diaspora.

The new stage play is coming following the success of 'Saro the Musical,' 'Wakaa the Musical' and 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens' from the same production outfit.