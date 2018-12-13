Pulse.ng logo
Go
Kehinde Bankole gets lead role as Omotola joins 'Queen Moremi' cast

Kehinde Bankole takes on the role of 'Queen Moremi' in Bolanle Austen Peters' stage play

Kehinde Bankole has gotten herself the lead role, 'Queen Moremi' as Omotola Jalade Ekeinde joins 'Queen Moremi the musical' cast.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Kehinde Bankole takes on the role of 'Queen Moremi' play

Kehinde Bankole as Queen Moremi Ajasoro

(Instagram/BAProductions)

Kehinde Bankole has landed herself the lead role of Queen Moremi in Bolanle Austen Peters produced stage play, 'Queen Moremi the musical.'

The actress will be joining some of the accomplished thespians on stage between December 21, 2018 and January 2, 2018 to display raw energy and acting skills.

ALSO READ: BamBam, Femi Branch to star in 'Queen Moremi the musical'

Produced by House of Oduduwa Foundation and Bolanle Austen Peters, 'Queen Moremi the musical' also features Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Bimbo Manuel, Kunle Afolayan, Gbenga Titiloye, Bam Bam, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Femi Branch, Kehinde Bankole, Rotimi Adelegan, Deyemi Okanlawon and Ayoola Ayolola.

play Queen Moremi the musical (Intagram/BAProductions)

 

Director and Producer, Bolanle Austen-Peters said the story of Queen Moremi, the courageous woman is pivotal to the history and liberation of the entire Yoruba race.

play Omotola Jalade Ekeinde joins the cast of 'Queen Moremi the musical' (Instagram/Omotola Jalade Ekeinde)

 

She also noted that the purpose and aim of the project is to keep the identity, values, history and culture alive especially amongst the youths, upcoming next generation, starting from within Nigeria and progressing on to those in the Diaspora.

The new stage play is coming following the success of 'Saro the Musical,' 'Wakaa the Musical' and 'Fela and the Kalakuta Queens' from the same production outfit.

