Katung Aduwak's latest film project, a short film titled 'Not Supposed To Be Here' joins the ongoing global conversation about racism in America.

The reality star turned filmmaker and co film producer, Jojo Silla explore what defines black struggle from the perspective of a Nigerian immigrant (Gbenro Ajibade) and an Africa American (Jeremy Smith).

Gbenro Ajibade and Jeremy Smith's heated exchange about cultural differences, vices while in cuffs exposes the dangers of not seeing beyond racial profiling. It also points to the common enemy- racism and its facets.

Watch 'Not Supposed To Be Here' :