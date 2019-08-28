‘Labyrinth’ sees ‘Deola Layade telling the story of a cheating husband, who is expecting a baby out of wedlock.

Layade, the actress, who made headway after appearing in 'Family First' featuring jaiye Kuti and Lanre Balogun has completed work on her debut production as a producer, ‘Labyrinth’.

Layade’s new effort is coming after featuring in five movies and few TV series under the stable of Rare Edge productions including Bimbo Oshin’s ‘Eyitayo’.

Labyrinth, which features ‘Deola Layade, Asa’ah Samuel, and Folawewo Aiyegbusi tells the story of Deyemi, a mild-mannered family man, who is stuck in a confusing time loop with different queer resolutions as he struggles to confess to his loving wife, Dedunke, that he's about to have a baby out of wedlock with Nkechi.

The intrigue of how Deyemi and Dedunke lived with the reality that Nkechi has become part of their new family was cleverly written by Isaac Ayodeji and directed by Adebola Ogunshina.

With support from Rare Edge productions and moral support from Bimbo Oshin, Layade said ‘Labyrinth’ is made for the festivals. The first time producer says she is confident of the success judging by the hard work being put together by the crew of director, script writer and others who featured in the movie.

A recent private screening of ‘Labyrinth’ was attended by Jaiye Kuti, Adeleye Fabusoro, Olajide Mosunro, Ayodeji Alayande, Prince Damola Layade, Femi Bucknor Arigbide, Funmi Cole, and Damilola Oladehin.