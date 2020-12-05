New feel-good family drama, 'Introducing The Kujus' has raked in a total of 10.8 Million naira since opening in cinemas on November 27, 2020.

According to reports, the Biodun Stephen directed film opened strongly at number two spot with a box office earning of N5.8 Million and a private screening revenue of N5 Million.

The impressive numbers are in spite of the Covid-19 influenced Lockdown that crippled cinemas. Recall cinemas only recently resumed operations after months of shutting their doors.

Produced by Bisola Aiyeola and Winifred Okpapi, the critically acclaimed Temple Motion Pictures film stars Aiyeola, Ronke Odusanya, Mimi Onalaja, Femi Jacobs and a diverse ensemble cast.

The movie takes fans on a journey with the Kuju siblings who are tricked by their youngest sister into visiting their hometown (Badagry) for a remembrance of their late mother.

The trip comes five years after the death of their matriarch revealing a big vacuum she left behind due to her role as a unifying factor.