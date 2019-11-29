In the newly released trailer of ‘Kpali,’ Ini Dima-Okojie faces a dilemma over choosing between her suitors or face deportation.

The new trailer is coming weeks after the film producer, Emem Ema released a less than one-minute teaser from the film.

‘Kpali,’ which is scheduled for a December 20 release in cinemas also features Nkem Owoh, Gloria Anozie-Young, Linda Ejiofor Sulaiman, Uzor Arukwe, Torin Pocock, Seyilaw, Abounce, and Kunle Remi.

The trailer, like the teaser, sees Nkem Owoh and Gloria Anozie-Young playing the role of Ini Dima-Okojie’s parents. The veteran actors were talking Ini into getting married and having children in a Skype call.

‘Kpali’ is directed by Ladipo Johnson and has Ema as the producer of the film.

Emem, who is the founder and CEO of One Management also disclosed that the film is scheduled for a December 2019 release.