I want to slow down on movies to build my home - Toyin Abraham

Toyin Abraham intends to slow down on accepting movie roles to enable her concentrate and focus on building her home.

Toyin Abraham intends to slow down on movie projects to enable her concentrate on her home.

The 'Seven and Half Date' actress made the disclosure during a recent interview with Abiola Alaba Peters.

"As for movies, I really want to slow down a little bit. I want to build my home to an accepted level and also concentrate on my Soaps. I’m planning to raise lots of up-and-coming actors and actresses," she said.

The actress, who was formerly known as Toyin Aimakhu, also explained that she wasn't the producer of 'Seven and Half Date' contrary to many of her fans' beliefs.

"Seven and Half Date’ wasn’t my production. I was only asked to participate and it is doing very fine. For me, I just finished auditioning for another movie. After that, I will travel to Benin Republic to appear in another movie produced by a friend. I am presently making plans to commence my soap opera," she said further.

The actress also narrated how she had to squat in the homes of Bukky Wright and Opeyemi Aiyeola when she relocated to Lagos to pursue her acting career after she was discovered on the set of 'Dugbedugbe Nbo' starring Bukky Wright and produced by High Waves Video Mart.

