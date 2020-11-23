The remake of Zeb Ejiro's 1994 thriller, 'Nneka The Pretty Serpent' is coming in time for Christmas and there is an all new teaser to whet appetite.

The new teaser which unveils Ndidi Obi, the lead star of the original film, recently debuted on Instagram. It is unclear if the star actress will reprise her role as Nneka but if the teaser is anything to go by, her character will be just as spine-chilling.

According to Play Network Studios, the anticipated written by remake directed by Tosin Igho will make its way to cinemas on December 18.

Recall auditions held in three cities earlier on in the year for the lead character in the upcoming film. A scriptwriting competition which saw Baruch Apata emerge winner.

Pulse also gathered in May, that the `remake will take on a millennial approach to the classic thriller. It will also explore themes hardly touched by the original. The new remake has Ramsey Nouah, Chris Odeh and Chinenye Esuene on board as producers and will be distributed by Genesis Cinemas.