Actor, Gideon Okeke is the latest Nollywood influencer to weigh into the topic of the industry's struggle with sound in filmmaking.

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the 'Tinsel' star gave his two cents on how some filmmakers struggle with understanding the right sound for mediums such as theatre, film and television. Citing Africa Magic's 'The Johnsons', Okeke shared how the character, Emu played by Ada Ameh speaks too loudly and how her voice may not work for television sound.

"This note is also for the Sound Department. Sorry sir, we pay premium. Pls EP. Cos in the name of Comedy, Charlie Chaplin had alot to say to the world...but not with words", said Okeke.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAo22UsH73a/