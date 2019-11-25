Nollywood actress, Funlola Aofiyebi Raimi has revealed her wish to share the same stage with her senior colleague, Sola Sobowale.

Aofiyebi-Raimi made public her wish to act opposite Sobowale on her 45th birthday.

ALSO READ: 8 roles Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi will convincingly play in any movie

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Though we didn’t share a scene in King of Boys, we share the film and I look forward to working opposite you soon. The king of Boys, king of girls and king of screen action.”

The actress further revealed that Sobowale is her late mum’s favourite actress saying “You were my late mum’s favorite actress! In the days of ‘Toyin Tomato’, she made me pay attention and I’ve been hooked ever since.”

Aofiyebi-Raimi became a popular face on Nigerian Television after she featured as ‘Tokunbo Bakers’ in Ralph Nwadike and Tunji Bamishigbin’s hit series, ‘Palace’. She is currently popular for her roles in ‘Tinsel’ and MTV Naija Shuga.

In 1996, the actress got her first role in a Nigerian film, ‘Violated’, where she acted alongside Joke Silva.