On Sunday, December 8, Funke Akindele-Bello and Rita Dominic led an array of movie and music stars to the premiere of her directorial debut, ‘Your Excellency’.

The event held at Mo Abudu’s newly built The EbonyLife place on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Rita Dominic was one of the big stars that attended the premiere of Funke Akindele's directorial debut, 'Your Excellency'. [Instagram/ritadominic]

The film director, Akindele-Bello was all smiles as she was accompanied by her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello throughout the event.

Deyemi Okanlawon (in white) and IK Ogbonna (in wine colour) attended the premiere of 'Your Excellency' with friends and colleagues. [Instagram]

Akindele-Bello and Dominic joined the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, Minister for Information, Lai Mohammed, and Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, who attended the premiere alongside other guests.

Notably spotted at the premiere were cast of the film that includes Akin Lewis, Shaffy Bello, Ikechukwu, Toni Tones, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kunle Coker, Bimbo Manuel, Chigul, Lala Akindoju, Eku Edewor, Alex Ekubo, Emma OhmyGod, and Osas Ighodaro.

Ramsey Nouah was one of the guests at the 'Your Excellency' premiere in Lagos. [Instagram]

Other celebrities that attended the event include Regina Askia Daniels, Ramsey Tokunbo Nouah, Denola Grey, Uzor Osimkpa, Chris Ubosi, and Obi Asika.

The film is expected to start showing in cinemas on December 13.