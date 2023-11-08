Funke Akindele launches FAAN 360 film production house

In a post on Instagram, she shared the news of her official start of the Funke Akindele Network. Further revealing that the company would be in charge of all-round dealings as regards film productions, thereby describing it as a 360 media house.

In her words, "I’m thrilled to officially introduce The Funke Akindele Network (FAAN), my newest love and the powerhouse... FAAN represents a 360-degree approach to filmmaking and production, as well as providing PR solutions for films".

Akindele also revealed FAAN as the production house to have handled the filming of Battle on Buka Street 2022 and the upcoming title A Tribe Called Judah.

In 2022, Akindele's comedy-drama Battle on Buka Street became the highest-grossing Nollywood ever with ₦640 million and eventually moved on to Prime Video earlier this year.

And now she is set to deliver a holiday drama that has been tagged "A December To Remember" with the title A Tribe Called Judah.

Although the storyline hasn't been revealed, the all-star cast includes Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuson, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, Olumide Oworu, Ebelle Okaro, Uzor Arukwe, Nse Ikpe Etim, Genoveva Umeh, Faithia Williams, Nosa Rex, Greg Ojefua, Ibrahim Yekini, Boma Akpore, Paschaline Ijeoma Alex, Etinosa Idemudia, Juliana Olayode and Yvonne Jegede.

