Funke Akindele kicks off production on 'A Tribe Called Judah'

Faith Oloruntoyin

After a period of silence, the filmmaker is back with another movie production.

Funke Akindele on set for the production of A Tribe Called Judah [Twitter/Shockng]
Funke Akindele on set for the production of A Tribe Called Judah [Twitter/Shockng]

The feature film is currently in its production stage and is directed by the filmmaker and Captain Degzy. Barny Emordi will be chairing the Director of Photography seat.

Akindele has shared pictures of her onset of the production along with the production T-shirt.

Productions are on going for The Tribe Called Judah [Twitter/Shockng]
Productions are on going for The Tribe Called Judah [Twitter/Shockng]
This production comes after the success of Funke's movie Battle on Buka Street which had its theatrical release on December 16, 2022, and went on to the Prime Video streaming platform on June 16, 2023.

The movie also hit the record for Nigerian film with the highest-grossing film ever with ₦640million. Battle on Buka Street also received nominations during the 2023 African Magic Viewer's Choice Awards: Best Writer, Best Actress in a comedy movie/TV Series and Best overall movie.

Battle on Buka Street is currently streaming on Prime Video.

'Battle on Buka Street'
'Battle on Buka Street'

Fellow female Nigerian filmmaker Kemi Adetiba has kicked off production today Monday, August 8, 2023, for the movie title To Kill A Monkey. Sharing the news on her Instagram page, she said " This is the biggest and CRAZIEST thing I've ever done and I'm nervous AF."

The movie will be heading straight to Netflix as it has been confirmed to be commissioned by the platform. No casting detail has been released yet.

Productions have commenced for the movie title To Kill A Monkey [Instagram/kemiadetiba]
Productions have commenced for the movie title To Kill A Monkey [Instagram/kemiadetiba]

We await more news from the productions of A Tribe Called Judah and To Kill A Monkey and can only hope for the best.

