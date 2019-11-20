‘Jenifa’, the fictional TV character created by Funke Akindele-Bello has become a gaming feature.

Akindele-Bello in an interactive chat with Pulse revealed that her team has completed a game, ‘Jenifa Spells,’ which is built around Jenifa’s character.

She said, “I (Jenifa) am out with a game now. We are launching the ‘Jenifa Spells’ which teaches people how to spell. It is an educational game that was developed by our team.”

The 42-year-old wife and mother of two also attributed the creation of the game to the immense support and advice she has gotten from her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz.

In 2008, the director and producer wrote and co-produced a comedy-drama, with the major character being ‘Jenifa’.

After the huge acceptance of the film, which saw Akindele-Bello winning the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards, the leading actress made a sequel to the film, ‘Return of Jenifa’ in 2011.

Akindele-Bello went on to work with her team and major brands to make the fictional character a regular feature on TV. In 2015, Akindele-Bello launched hit TV series, 'Jenifa’s Diary', which documents the life and activities of Jenifa. The series is currently in its 17th season.