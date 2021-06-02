For those of us that didn’t watch 'Friends' [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Now, this is no cap; If you didn’t watch ‘FRIENDS’ you missed!

But there is a bright side: you are not alone. I also didn’t watch ‘FRIENDS’.

Over the years, whenever I heard or read anything on the legendary Sit-Com ‘FRIENDS’ my mind would go to the late 90s Television era. But after watching the 1-hour plus reunion special that premiered on HBO Showmax last week(May 27th, 2021) I realised, the relevance of the series will last till tomorrow and the day after every tomorrow.

This is a show that is all about its title ‘Friends’!

Six friends (3 males & 3 females) living together in a modest apartment in New York.

According to the show’s creator, ‘David Crane’ “Friends is a show about that period in your life when your friends are your family”.

But what David Crane and Marta Kauffman probably didn’t see coming while creating FRIENDS was that the Tv family will extend from the set to over 220 territories.

FRIENDS ran from 1994 - 2004. The series contained 236 episodes which attained an average of 25Million viewers Per-Week, its finale was watched by 52 Million people and years after the finale ‘FRIENDS’ have been watched over 100Billion times across all platforms.

Moments during the reunion show fans around the world reflect on the impact the FRIENDS made in their lives. Some of these fan interviews even include celebrities, like Lady gaga, David Beckham, Hit Harrington.

Hosted by James Corden, The reunion special included flashbacks to some memorable scenes, iconic costumes that stuck with the fans, and the classic smelly cat song I have no idea of.

Throughout the special, there was laughter, goosebumps, and tears among the casts and the live audience.

I don’t know what you believe but Friends are important. You don’t have to go through it all on your own. Having genuine friends who won’t let you down is important. Friends who are like family. Who will light you up in your darkest times, Who will bring the best out of you most hilariously and effectively! You probably have a few names coming to your mind as you are reading this. Friends who stick with you thick and thin. Just as the show has stuck with its fans.

Although, I’m a little late for the party. I hope the FRIENDS fanatics welcome me with open arms.

I urge you, If you haven’t seen ‘FRIENDS’, and you need good laughs, seamless entertainment, feel-good on-screen relationships, then the show is for you.

The 10 seasons of Friends are available on Netflix.

Who’s joining me?

